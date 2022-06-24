Maren Morris Speaks Out Against Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: ‘Tomorrow I Will Fight, But Today I Am Grieving’

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris is among the many artists speaking out against Friday’s (June 24) 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn the court’s 1973 opinion on Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old case that protected a woman’s federal right to have an abortion. As a result of the ruling, an expected 16 states will make abortion illegal nearly immediately.

Texas native Morris described the careful planning that went into the decision she and husband/fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd made to have a child, as well her dismay at the world their son is having to grow up in. The couple welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, in March 2020.

“I chose to try for a baby at 29,” Morris said in a statement to Rolling Stone, which has been confirmed by Billboard. “I waited until I was financially secured enough to do so, so my husband and I could provide him with everything he needed. We were lucky and got pregnant three months later.

“As mothers do, I really tried to think of every detail I could before he came into this world to keep him safe; pediatrician, hospital, crib, nursery sound machine, even future school he would someday go to. Every choice, every decision, a thoughtful one.

“Today, I hold my two-year-old son with tears streaming down my face because all my love and planning still wasn’t enough to protect him from being born in a country who could do this to women. Women, the ones who gave each Supreme Court Justice on the bench the right to be here, the dexterity of their pen hand. Tomorrow I will fight, but today I am grieving.”

On Twitter, Morris simply stated, “This is America,” alongside a sad face emoji.

A few other artists within the greater country and Americana music communities have also spoken out following Friday’s Roe v. Wade ruling, including Margo Price, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. Numerous artists in the pop world have also spoken out, including Taylor Swift, Halsey, Pearl Jam, Carole King, FINNEAS and more.