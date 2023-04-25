Maren Morris Reacts to Tucker Carlson’s Firing From Fox News: ‘Happy Monday, MotherTrucker’

The unceremonious dumping of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson was joke-writing manna from heaven for late night talk show hosts on Monday night (April 24). The surprise news that the network’s highest-rated host was dumped from the right-wing media channel effective immediately after Fox reached a historic $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges last week gave Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and this week’s The Daily Show host, Desi Lydic, more ammunition than they knew what to do with.

But perhaps nobody took as much glee in the swift, sudden downfall of the profanity-spewing, conspiracy embracing, Green M&M fetishist as Maren Morris. As you may recall, Carlson referred to Morris as a “lunatic” and “fake country music singer” in September after Tucker invited Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, on his show to discuss her controversial transphobic tweet and a follow-up Instagram Story that doubled-down on her thoughts about trans youth and their rights to gender-affirming care.

In a since-expired Story from Monday night, Morris had the last laugh; as it turns out, Carlson’s final show was Friday night and the network was promoting his next episode just hours before announcing his canning. “Happy Monday, MotherTucker,” Morris wrote alongside a repost of an image of her face with the on-screen graphics from Carlson’s show reading “Lunatic Country Music Person.” The image was the same one she shared in screen grabs while announcing her “new profile pic” in September.

Morris also posted a screen grab of a Fox personality announcing the Carlson news. After the dust-up with Brittany Aldean, Morris launched a line of t-shirts with the “lunatic” line that raised more than $100K for Trans Life Line and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program. In another Story slide, Morris posted a pair of rainbows with the words “The only Tuckers allowed are the drag queens,” a seeming reference to Fox and Carlson’s focus on the transgender community and drag time story hours.

The country star was not the only one weighing in on Tucker’s sacking. Bette Midler had plenty to say about it, tweeting, “#TuckerCarlson will no longer be spreading his lies, distortions and misinformation on #FoxNews. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for for years. But how will #Fox explain his absence?”

The singer then said the quiet part out loud, adding “how about, ‘he cost us close to a billion $$$!”?, suggesting that Carlson’s dismissal may have been tied to a rash of emails and texts unearthed as part of the lawsuit that showed the host knew the false claims he peddled night-after-night about election fraud related to Dominions machines were lies.

Actor Michael Rapaport could hardly contain his glee in a video in which he slammed Carlson as a “giggling, cackling fool” and a number of other NSFW monikers as he whooped with joy while walking down the street.

See some of the reaction tweets below.

