Maren Morris Reveals Husband Ryan Hurd Helped Diagnose Her Postpartum Depression

Ahead of the release of her upcoming third major label album, Humble Quest, Maren Morris has been opening up about her mental health journey over the past two years.

In a new interview with People, she reveals that after she and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, son Hayes Andrew, in March 2020, Hurd helped diagnose her postpartum depression. Morris noted that her struggle with postpartum depression began to wane after about six months.

“I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I’ve done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too,” she told the magazine. “Sometimes it’s just someone really close to you saying, ‘Are you OK?’ It’s so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you’re in that you think is normal, but isn’t.”

Morris and Hurd — also a singer-songwriter — welcomed their son just as the world shut down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced musicians to halt touring.

“This was the most time we had ever spent with each other, and we had a kid, so we were getting to know each other in a deeper way,” Morris told the publication. “We definitely got stronger.”

She also noted the importance of reaching out to others for support during difficult days.

“I’m pretty sure everyone in lockdown and this pandemic has had to do a temperature check on their mental health, and maybe it’ll become a more perpetual practice going forward because of these two years — I hope it is,” she added. “I just think there’s not a stigma as much around talking about it and reaching out for help. It’s been such an amazing thing to know that I haven’t been alone in this, that other women have all been dealing with the same exact fears and anxieties; even just knowing that if I wake up in the middle of the night with a panic attack, I know that I’m not the only one.”

Last year, Morris and Hurd’s collaboration, “Chasing After You” reached No. 2 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, and No. 23 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is also nominated for a Grammy for best country duo/group performance; meanwhile, Morris is also nominated for best country song for “Better Than We Found It.” On Morris’s new 11-song album, which arrives Friday (March 25), Hurd is a co-writer on the song “Circles Around This Town,” and is a vocalist on the project.