Maren Morris Announces New Song ‘Circles Around This Town,’ and It’s Coming Soon

Maren Morris is set to release a new song, “Circles Around This Town,” on Friday, Jan. 7. The singer-songwriter revealed the tune and release date via social media on Monday, Jan. 3, with the caption “Get lost, get found.”

Morris co-wrote the track with Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels and Jimmy Robbins.

In December, Morris offered a snippet of new music in a video showcasing a guitar riff from the track, alongside imagery of the singer-songwriter walking behind a vintage car. The vehicle’s California license plate was emblazoned with the word “Go.” She captioned the video with the phrase “Pedal down, 2022,” alongside a ring emoji.

In 2021, Morris earned a No. 2 hit on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with her duet alongside husband and fellow singer-songwriter, Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You.” The song peaked at. No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2019, Morris released her second album, Girl, which included the Billboard Country Airplay hits “The Bones” and “Girl.” In 2020, “The Bones” earned single of the year and song of the year honors at the Country Music Association awards, while Morris earned her first female vocalist of the year win.

In October, Morris updated fans on the status of her upcoming third album. When a fan asked Morris about the new album, she replied via Twitter, saying, “It’s finally done, Queen,” alongside a checkmark emoji and a sparkle emoji.