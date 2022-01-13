Maren Morris Announces Third Album ‘Humble Quest’: ‘Here Are the Stories of My Rises’

Maren Morris has revealed that her upcoming third album, Humble Quest, will arrive March 25. The 11-track album follows her 2019 project Girl, which included Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit “Girl,” as well as the two-week No. 1 “The Bones.”

On social media, Morris shared images of the Humble Quest album cover and tracklist, as well as a lengthy letter giving fans insight into the album. “‘What do you write about when the show can’t go on?'” she wrote. “I think every songwriter in the world had a few months of that question at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Morris shared the fear — and relief — she felt as she watched areas of her life became out of her control.

“For the first time in many years I was not in control. I wasn’t in control of the fate of my career, or of taking care of all my people without the promise of touring, or even of my body ‘snapping back’ after giving birth to my first child,” she shared. “To my surprise, I felt not only fear, but a huge sigh of relief when I realized I was never really in control. None of us were. That realization was a brutal and beautifully humbling catharsis of this chapter. I could finally loosen my white-knuckled grip on my fake ‘togetherness’ and sit with my broken heart for a year.”

Morris also offered consideration regarding one of the words in the album’s title: “Humble.”

“It turns out, the pandemic did humble me. Shooting my mouth off one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me. ‘Humble’ began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all. What I also discovered is that the songs I was managing to compose during this time were the most authentic and light lyrics that have ever flowed from my pen. They weren’t fitting with the times, they were distracting and eventually saving me from the times. So here are the stories of my rises, my overshares, my appreciation of Midwestern guys who stand at least a foot taller than me, my lullabies, my wine-soaked conversations with a dear friend and my final goodbye to one.”

Just days ago, Morris released the first single from the 11-song album, “Circles Around This Town,” an unflinching look at her early career days in Nashville. Humble Quest is produced by Greg Kurstin, a co-writer on “Girl” and a co-producer on the Girl album.

See her announcement, the full letter, and tracklist in her post below: