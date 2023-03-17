×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Maren Morris Teams Up With Marcus Mumford for ‘Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)’

The song is a reimagined version of the single, which first appeared on Aurora, the debut album from Daisy Jones & The Six.

Maren Morris, Marcus Mumford
Maren Morris and Marcus Mumford attend the "Daisy Jones & The Six" Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere and Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Maren Morris and Marcus Mumford have teamed up for a rendition of “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb),” an Amazon Original performance out Friday (March 17) via Amazon Music. The song is a reimagined version of the single, which first appeared on Aurora, the debut album from fictional musical group Daisy Jones & The Six — the subjects of the eponymous limited series that debuted March 3 via Prime Video.

Related

Daisy Jones & The Six

'Daisy Jones & The Six' Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: How to Watch Free & Shop Looks from the…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Marcus Mumford

Maren Morris

See latest videos, charts and news

Mumford co-wrote the original version of the song with Blake Mills. Mills also served as the producer for both the original track and the Mumford-Morris version.

Morris said via a statement, “Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it’s really like touring can so often get it wrong. One of the components of ‘Daisy Jones’ is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting. The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity. I’m so honored to have gotten to sing on ‘Look At Us Now’ with Marcus.”

Mumford added, “Blake and I wrote ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’ together – with a bit of help – about a year and a half ago for Daisy Jones & The Six. This time around, we stripped the song right back down to acoustic guitar and a vocal – which is how it was written – and then kind of built it back up from there until we landed on an arrangement that we liked. I’ve been a fan of Maren for a long time – both her solo music and her work with The Highwomen – and this duet needed a voice like hers. We’re just honestly so thankful she agreed to do it.”

The original version of the song featured lead vocals from series co-stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. For the week of March 18, Daisy Jones & the Six topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, while the group’s album Aurora topped the Soundtracks chart.

Hear the collaboration from Morris and Mumford below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad