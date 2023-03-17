Maren Morris Teams Up With Marcus Mumford for ‘Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)’

Maren Morris and Marcus Mumford have teamed up for a rendition of “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb),” an Amazon Original performance out Friday (March 17) via Amazon Music. The song is a reimagined version of the single, which first appeared on Aurora, the debut album from fictional musical group Daisy Jones & The Six — the subjects of the eponymous limited series that debuted March 3 via Prime Video.

Mumford co-wrote the original version of the song with Blake Mills. Mills also served as the producer for both the original track and the Mumford-Morris version.

Morris said via a statement, “Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it’s really like touring can so often get it wrong. One of the components of ‘Daisy Jones’ is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting. The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity. I’m so honored to have gotten to sing on ‘Look At Us Now’ with Marcus.”

Mumford added, “Blake and I wrote ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’ together – with a bit of help – about a year and a half ago for Daisy Jones & The Six. This time around, we stripped the song right back down to acoustic guitar and a vocal – which is how it was written – and then kind of built it back up from there until we landed on an arrangement that we liked. I’ve been a fan of Maren for a long time – both her solo music and her work with The Highwomen – and this duet needed a voice like hers. We’re just honestly so thankful she agreed to do it.”

The original version of the song featured lead vocals from series co-stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. For the week of March 18, Daisy Jones & the Six topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, while the group’s album Aurora topped the Soundtracks chart.

Hear the collaboration from Morris and Mumford below: