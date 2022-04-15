Maren Morris Duets With John Mayer During Nashville Concert

Maren Morris was the surprise guest during John Mayer’s Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (April 13), when the “Circles Around This Town” singer joined Mayer for a duet of his song “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.” Mayer included the song on his 2006 Continuum album.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news John Mayer Maren Morris See latest videos, charts and news

Morris shared a video of the performance on social media, saying, “Hello, Maren can’t be reached right now because she went back to 2006 and told her younger self this would happen in year 2022 and her brain exploded.

“I told John after the show that I briefly popped by my agency’s suite during the show and all the agents and artists were watching & enjoying the music, not schmoozing. MUSIC AGENTS… not talking during the show…I don’t know if you realize how utterly unheard of that is and how captivating the music had to have been for that to happen. 😂 I left without bothering them because it was so sweet to watch them all so locked in. Thank you @johnmayer for bringing your new light to Nashville and blessing our ears. WHAT a band. 🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙”

For their duet on the song, Morris did make one slight change to the lyrics, exchanging one key expletive for another.

Though joining Mayer onstage was clearly a dream come true for Morris, it is not the first time the two have collaborated. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Mayer joined Morris to perform Morris’ hit “The Bones,” with Mayer playing guitar and singing background vocals. That year, “The Bones” was nominated for best country song (a songwriter’s category), though the win ultimately went to “Crowded Table,” a track recorded by The Highwomen. Though Morris is a member of The Highwomen, she was not credited as a writer on “Crowded Table.”

Morris released her latest album, Humble Quest, on March 25. The project debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart, and broke the record for the most first-day and first-week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album from a female artist.