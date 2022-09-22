Maren Morris Slams Social Media Bullying: ‘I Stand Up for Injustices When I See Them’

Maren Morris spoke out about the negative effects of social media in a conversation for Audacy’s annual “I’m Listening” broadcast on Wednesday night.

“I feel terrible, honestly, for kids that are growing up with social media,” she said. “We had, like, the Internet and stuff when I was in junior high and high school, but nowhere near the accessibility and just raw nature that it is now for kids. There was no TikTok, there was no Instagram. It was a lot more in-person bullying. Now it’s like, people can cowardly hide behind their phone screens.”

Morris also made a personal connection to her life as a country artist, saying, “I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because…I still deal with that. It never really ends, and it’s not whether you’re bullied as a public figure or a kid, you’re just always gonna face some sort of adversity or someone that’s trying to puncture your balloon of happiness.”

Her comments come after she publicly called out Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, for making transphobic comments in a series of posts on Instagram. Since then, the Humble Quest singer has fired back at Tucker Carlson labeling her a “lunatic country music person” on his Fox News show and even raised more than $100,000 for GLAAD by selling merch emblazoned with the phrase and the number for the Peer Support and Crisis Hotline for trans youth.

“I can sleep at night knowing that I’m always trying to be a better person,” Morris concluded on Audacy. “I stand up for injustices when I see them, and then sometimes I know that it’s totally OK to not insert yourself into the fight. Sometimes you can silently support something as well. And that’s something you have to do for your own mental health.”

Other famous faces who took part in Audacy’s “I’m Listening” program include Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Adele and more.

Listen to Morris’ full interview about cyberbullying and social media below.