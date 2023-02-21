Marcus King Marries Briley Hussey in Nashville Ceremony

Singer-songwriter Marcus King wed Briley Hussey on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. People was first to report the news.

“I fell in love, hard!” King, 26, told the magazine of first meeting Hussey. “She waltzed up on my bus like she owned it, and I was taken with her sweet southern drawl. She asked to connect to the Bluetooth, blared Linda Ronstadt and Aretha Franklin and we sang and danced till it was time for the bus to leave. I told her the next morning to quit her job and marry me instead.”

Fellow country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson officiated the wedding.

South Carolina native King told People of the wedding ceremony and reception, “We wanted the ceremony to be simple and elegant and our reception to be the complete opposite. A lot of color, candles, fun linens and china, lights, trees and foliage — definitely a glam garden vibe.”

In 2022, King released his second album, Young Blood, which included the songs “Hard Workin’ Man” and “Blood on the Tracks.” The album debuted at the pinnacle of Billboard‘s top blues albums chart.

King also joined his soulful brand of music with Zac Brown Band on the song “Stubborn Pride,” from the latter’s 2021 album The Comeback, and opened shows for the group last year on their From the Fire Tour, which also featured openers King Calaway and Tenille Townes. King also showed off his blazing guitar riffs when he performed alongside Zac Brown Band during the group’s performance of “Out in the Middle” at the 2022 CMA Awards.