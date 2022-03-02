Congressman Madison Cawthorn Quotes ‘Great Philosopher’ Toby Keith in Speech About Ukraine Invasion

During a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 2) to address Russia’s recent military invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina quoted lyrics from Toby Keith‘s song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).”

“Mr. Speaker, when the United States military shows up, kings and kingdoms fall to their knees,” Cawthorn said. “As the great philosopher Toby Keith once said, ‘We put a boot in their a–, it’s the American way.’ Our military pre-eminence is unmatched. Our brand is dominance, but our greatness lies in temperance.” He later added, “Congress declares war, not Joe Biden, not some woke general. Congress. The people must debate, decide, and then if absolutely necessary, declare war. … The sons and daughters of America are too precious to waste on the altar of globalism.”

Keith wrote the song following the September 11 attacks in 2001, as well as his father’s death earlier that year. In 2017, The Boot reported Keith’s recollection of the song’s creation.