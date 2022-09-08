Luke Combs Is Hitting the Road for a 2023 World Tour With Lainey Wilson & Cody Johnson

The Country Music Association’s reigning entertainer of the year, Luke Combs, is taking his tour international in 2023, with a string of 35 shows on three continents and 16 countries. The trek will include a mix of stateside shows as well as concerts in Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and more.

On his U.S. tour stops, Combs will welcome openers including current six-time CMA Awards nominee Lainey Wilson, as well as “There Was This Girl” hitmaker Riley Green, Texas group Flatland Cavalry and singer-songwriter Brent Cobb. Combs’ overseas tour stops in Australia and New Zealand will include opening sets from current four-time CMA Award nominee Cody Johnson, as well as The Voice Australia contestant Lane Pittman.

The tour’s United States shows will include stops in Nashville, Tennessee (April 15), Chicago (May 6) and Philadelphia (July 29).

On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the Country Music Association revealed its slate of final nominees for this year’s awards ceremony, with Combs earning nominations for entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year and album of the year for Growin’ Up.

Wilson emerged as this year’s leading CMA Awards nominee in her inaugural nomination year, earning nominations in six categories, including album of the year for Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. Her nominations haul makes Wilson the fourth artist in CMA Awards history to earn six or more nominations in their first year on the ballot, after Glen Campbell (1968), Brad Paisley (2000) and Kacey Musgraves (2013).

Johnson’s CMA nominations include male vocalist of the year, new artist of the year, as well as single of the year and music video of the year (both for his No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit “‘Til You Can’t”).

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Sept. 16. See the tour dates below: