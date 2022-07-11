Luke Combs Says He & Wife Nicole Likely Aren’t Taking This Piece of Parenting Advice

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole recently welcomed their first child, son Tex Lawrence, on Father’s Day (June 19). Since then, the couple has received lots of parenting advice from friends, family and music industry colleagues. However, Combs says there is one often-repeated piece of advice the couple most likely won’t be incorporating into their current parenting strategy.

“The number one thing I’ve heard is—gosh, what do they call it, a night nurse? That’s a thing I’ve heard about,” Combs told ABC. “That’s a thing that I’ve heard about, which I was just completely unaware of that existing.”

Night nurses care for babies throughout the night—including feeding, changing and calming—so that parents can get some much-needed rest. However, Combs says the couple plans to continue handling the night-time shift on their own.

“You know, I think we’re gonna give it a run for a while and just kind of do it on our own,” Combs said. “This child didn’t have a choice to be born. You know, it was our choice to bring him into the world. So I think it would be super selfish of me to go, ‘Oh, now I don’t have time to do this thing.’ And I think trying to do that on our own is something that we’re looking forward to.”

However, he acknowledges that they could change their minds: “Maybe a month of no sleep will change my outlook on that. Who knows,” he added.

Combs’ latest album, Growin’ Up, resides atop Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart. During its first week on the chart, the June 24-released project earned 74,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that number, streaming equivalent album (SEA) units comprised 44,000 (equaling 56.33 million on-demand official streams from Combs’s 12 album tracks), while album sales accounted for 28,000 and track equivalent albums (TEA) amounted to 2,000. Meanwhile, Combs’s song “The Kind of Love We Make” reigns atop Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.