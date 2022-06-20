Watch Luke Combs Talk Miranda Lambert Collaboration & Who Would Make His Musical Mount Rushmore

On June 24, Luke Combs will release his third studio album, Growin’ Up. In addition to the recent releases “Doin’ This,” “The Kind of Love We Make” and “Tomorrow Me,” the album also features a duet with Miranda Lambert on “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.”

Combs recently told Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly of the collaboration, “Me and Dan had come up with the idea that we really loved called ‘When It’s Raining in Seattle.’ When me and Miranda were tossing song ideas back in forth, I ended up on this ‘When it rains in Seattle thing,’ and she was like, ‘I love that idea.'”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Luke Combs Miranda Lambert See latest videos, charts and news

On his upcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up, Combs again worked with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. He says working with them on the new album has been “not drastically different.” He adds, “The goal is always just been to have fun. Getting to work with Chip and Jonathan has been really great. We joke a lot, we laugh a lot in there, but we also have fun. We want it to be the best it can possibly be.”

Combs adds that the new album will feature some subjects that reflect where he is in life at the moment.

“I’ve almost been married two years now, so my life has changed quite a bit. I’m about to have a kid and there are some songs that I think wouldn’t have been on any of my other albums. I think that’s the main difference. I still want to be the guy that goes out and has fun and puts on a great show. That’s of utmost importance to me, but there are also things that have become more important that I wasn’t aware of or even able to understand until it started to happen.

Combs also named his own ‘Mount Rushmore’ of favorite artists who have influenced his music, which would feature Vince Gill, Eric Church and Elton John. “Billy Joel would [also] be in the conversation,” Combs added.

Combs also named an artist he would love to work with (Adele), and a genre of music he would love to crossover into (rap).

Watch the Billboard interview above.