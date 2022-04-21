Luke Combs Reveals Title & Cover Artwork for Forthcoming Third Album: See It Here

Luke Combs previously revealed the June 24 release date for his upcoming third studio album, and now fans know title and cover artwork for the 12-song project.

“Excited to share the album cover with y’all! Title of the album is Growin’ Up and will have 12 songs. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24, but new song “Tomorrow Me” will be out…tomorrow,” Combs said via Instagram and Twitter on Thursday (April 21).

Though a full tracklist of the album’s dozen songs has not yet been released for the album, Combs did reveal a song last year that shares a portion of its title with the album name — the track “Growing Up and Gettin’ Old.” In a video for the song, Combs stated he wrote the track with Channing Wilson and Rob Snyder.

Combs will release a new track from the album, “Tomorrow Me,” on Friday (April 22), which follows his previous release, “Doin’ This.” Over the past year, Combs has also shared a slate of new music, including “Five-Leaf Clover” and “Good Old Days.”

Growin’ Up will follow Combs’s breakthrough 2017 debut album, This One’s For You, and his 2019 sophomore project, What You See Is What You Get. He also expanded on that sophomore album with the 2020 deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. According to the RIAA, What You See Is What You Get has been certified 2x multi-Platinum, while This One’s For You has been certified 3x multi-Platinum.

In November 2021, Combs took home the Country Music Association‘s entertainer of the year honor, and on a personal note, Combs and his wife Nicole announced in January that they are expecting their first child.

See Combs’ announcement below.