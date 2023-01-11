Luke Combs Teases New Song ‘Love You Anyway’ With a Snippet: Listen

Luke Combs has been steadily letting fans in on new music, including his latest teaser of a new song titled “Love You Anyway.”

The ballad muses that even if he knew from the beginning that his current relationship would ultimately break his heart, his love is strong enough that he knows he would do it anyway.

“If your touch shattered me like glass/ I’d be in pieces trying to make a breakin’ last/ If it took one look to turn my days to nights/ At least I’d have the stars that sparkle in your eyes,” Combs sings. “There’s just some things that leave a man no choice, like a compass needle needin’ its true north/ Even if I knew the day we met, you’d be the reason this heart breaks/ Oh I’d love you anyway.”

This isn’t the first time Combs has shared a bit of this ballad, having previously released audio from a work tape of the song back in 2020.

Combs recently revealed he has a new, 18-song album coming March 24; it will be the reigning Country Music Association entertainer of the year’s fourth full-length studio album. The project follows his 2022 album Growin’ Up, which landed on Billboard‘s list of the best albums of 2022, as well as Billboard‘s best country albums of 2022.

Growin’ Up is nominated for best country album at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, which is slated to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Combs is also nominated for best country duo/group performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert, as well as best country song (“Doin’ This,” which he wrote with Drew Parker and Robert Williford).