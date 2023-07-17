Luke Combs Stadium Show in Charlotte Paused Due to Lightning Storm

Luke Combs‘ headlining gig at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. was paused on Saturday night when a major storm front rolled through. The lightning alert was posted to Twitter just after 9 p.m., when the venue announced, “Lightning has been detected within an 8-mile radius of us. We are now in our Shelter in Place protocol.”

The note explained to fans that the protocol would remain in effect until no lightning was detected within the 8-mile radius of the stadium for 15 minutes. Combs also alerted his fans in a note on Twitter, writing, “Hey y’all, we’re gonna do our best to get on the stage as soon as we can. The venue will keep you updated every 15 minutes.”

According to WCNC, stadium officials lifted the shelter-in-place protocol shortly after 10 p.m. Earlier in the night, opening act Lainey Wilson was also reportedly impacted by lightning when she told the audience that she’d be performing acoustic because lightning had taken out some of her gear. Charlotte-based journalist Jackie Long tweeted, “lightning took out @laineywilson’s equipment so she just did the Luke Comb’s opener @BofAstadium with an acoustic guitar and one band member.”

Longo later tweeted that Combs had left the stage before his headlining set was slated to begin due to the lightning alert. Combs was was eventually able to hit the stage on Saturday after the lightning delay, which wrapped up an otherwise triumphant weekend for the North Carolina native, who also headlined on Friday night.

See Combs’ note to fans and the show updates below.

Bank of America Stadium telling #LukeCombs fans to seek shelter inside covered concourses as thunderstorms move into #Charlotte . Via @BOAStadiumWx #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/wIS2cgZmfM — Carolina Weather Group (@CarolinaWxGroup) July 16, 2023