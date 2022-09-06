Luke Combs Sings For Free After Offering Refunds Over Vocal Issues: ‘We’re Going to do the Very Damn Best’

Luke Combs couldn’t finish his show in Bangor, Maine on Saturday night (Sept. 3), so he promised to give his fans a refund. But then the singer went ahead and performed for them anyway. “I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets,” Combs said in video posted by fans of his statement at the top of the gig at Maine Savings Amphitheater. “At about 7 p.m. today, a few hours ago, I realized that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do.”

Combs explained that his voice was not what he thought it should be for the paying patrons, so he offered to refund their tickets and play anyway, asking his fans to help him sing. “We’re still gonna play the show… So, we’re going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight. But all I want you to know is that we’re going to do the very damn best. I’m gonna give you everything that I have. And I am so sorry,” he said, his voice audibly hoarse. The singer then took off his hat and appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as he began to tentatively sing.

As if that wasn’t enough, in another video from the second of two planned concerts to kick off the Middle of Somewhere Tour, Combs spotted a sign in the audience held up by young fans who said they’d made $100 stacking five cords of firewood to earn enough money to attend the concert, with one of them adding that he was there to celebrate his 12th birthday. Impressed by their hard work, Combs called the young men over and shook their hands.

“How much were your tickets?” he asked while taking out his wallet and handing over $140 in cash, then promising to pony up another $60 for the full refund as he signed some memorabilia for the young men and invited them back to say hello after the gig. Combs’ next scheduled tour date is a Sept. 16 show at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Watch video of Combs’ statement and his touching moment with the young fans below.

There’s a reason you can find similarities in successful people, even in different arenas. Many lessons can be learned from this 2 minute video of Luke Combs. pic.twitter.com/C1eheoSXYA — Bailey Montgomery (@BAMontgomeryMU) September 6, 2022