Luke Combs on Tracy Chapman’s Response to His ‘Fast Car’ Remake: ‘I Love That She Gave Me a Shout-Out!’ (Exclusive)

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman have yet to actually talk to each other since the country superstar’s remake of the folk singer’s iconic 1988 hit “Fast Car” hit the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart three weeks ago. However, after Chapman provided Billboard with a statement revealing how “honored” she was to have a No. 1 on the country chart two weeks ago, Combs is now responding to her comments.

“Oh man, ‘Fast Car’ has surprised me more than you can imagine. Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since,” Combs tells Billboard exclusively. “I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer. The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

On July 6, the reclusive Chapman told Billboard, “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs’ rendition is in its third week at No. 1 on Country Airplay (for the chart dated July 22). Should his version of “Fast Car” remain in the driver’s seat one more week, it will set the record for the most weeks that a pop remake topped the Country Airplay chart. Combs’ song is currently tied at three weeks at the top with 1996 Brooks & Dunn’s cover of “My Maria,” a remake of B.W. Stevenson’s 1973 pop hit, and Alan Jackson’s 1994 version of Eddie Cochran’s rock classic “Summertime Blues.” With “Fast Car’s” ascension to No. 1, Chapman becomes the first Black woman to hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart as the sole writer.

Among Combs’ 16 No. 1s on the chart, “Fast Car” is his seventh to hang around in the top spot for at least three weeks, with 2019’s “Beautiful Crazy” spending seven weeks at No. 1. Combs’ version of “Fast Car” is still picking up speed, gaining 3% for 34.7 million audience impressions for the week ending July 13, according to Luminate. The song rebounds to No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, after falling to No. 3 last week. Chapman’s version, produced by David Kershenbaum, peaked at No. 6 on that chart.

From stage in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday night (July 15), while playing Bank of America Stadium near where he was born in Huntersville, Combs gave Chapman credit for helping “spark” his love of music as a very young boy.

“I remember riding around in a 1989 Ford F-150 with a campertop on it. It was brown and the campertop was tan,” Combs, 33, said. “My dad had a cassette tape of this album by this lady named Tracy Chapman. Listening to that album with my dad meant a lot to me and kind of sparked my love for music and kind of landed me where I am today.” The country star then brought his dad on stage for a hug before launching into the hit. “This is for you, Pop.”

Combs’ version has generated at least $500,000 in global publishing royalties, Billboard estimates, with the bulk going to Chapman, who owns both the writer’s and publisher’s share of the song. Additionally, the success of Combs’ version has boosted Chapman’s original, with weekly consumption of Chapman’s version increasing 44% since Combs’ version was released, according to Luminate.

Though at this point there are no plans for the two artists to meet or share a stage, Combs’ manager, Chris Kappy, tells Billboard, “We would be more than excited if the opportunity arose for Tracy and Luke to perform the song together.”