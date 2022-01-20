Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Expecting First Child

Luke Combs performs live on stage during a concert at the Country To Country Festival on March 6, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

A baby is on the way for reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking. On Thursday (Jan. 20), the couple shared they are expecting their first child, a boy, in the spring.

The couple shared a few pregnancy photos along with an image of a sonogram. The “Doin’ This” singer shared, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.”

Explore Explore Luke Combs See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Nicole also shared the pregnancy photos on her Instagram, with the caption, “this may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

The couple got engaged in 2018, and wed in a beachside ceremony at their home in southern Florida in August 2020.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever,” Combs wrote in Instagram just after their 2020 ceremony.

In March, Combs is set to perform at the C2C Festival, with performances in Scotland, Ireland and England, followed by several show dates in Canada before returning to the U.S. for a slate of shows.