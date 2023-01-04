Luke Combs Announces New Album Coming in March

Luke Combs released his most recent project, Growin’ Up, in 2022, but the singer-songwriter has plenty more songs in the tank — so much so that he’s releasing a new album March 24, with a hefty 18 songs. The upcoming set will mark the reigning Country Music Association entertainer of the year’s fourth full-length studio album.

Though no track list has been released for the album, it’s a fair bet that the upcoming project will include many songs written by the prolific Combs himself. He previously told Billboard that though he’s not opposed to recording songs by outside writers (and indeed, recorded an outside song during the process of making Growin’ Up, though it did not make the final track list), “I just like that part of it so much, the writing thing. I’m sure that my albums would probably be even more successful if I cut outside songs because [there are] songwriters a lot better than I am, but I just can’t bring myself to do it.”

As is his custom, Combs has regularly been sharing snippets of new music on social media, with songs including “Tattoo on a Sunburn.”

Growin’ Up is nominated for best country album at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, which are slated to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He’s also nominated for best country duo/group performance, for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert, as well as best country song (“Doin’ This,” which he wrote with Drew Parker and Robert Williford). Growin’ Up also landed on Billboard‘s list of the best albums of 2022, as well as Billboard‘s list of the best country albums of 2022.