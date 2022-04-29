Luke Combs Invites Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson & More to Join Middle of Somewhere Tour

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs will be on the road this fall with his headlining Middle of Somewhere Tour. The tour launches Sept. 2, with the first of two shows at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, the entertainer announced on Friday (April 29).

Explore Explore Luke Combs See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The tour will also make stops in Albany, N.Y.; Charleston, S.C.; Oklahoma City and more. Joining Combs are openers Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson.

Related Paul McCartney Wows Spokane Crowd With Virtual John Lennon Duet on Beatles Classic

In announcing the tour, Combs is cognizant of the increasing prices people are paying for everything from groceries to gas, and he is adamant about keeping his concert ticket prices affordable.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets,” Combs said via a statement. “So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

Combs is also gearing up for the release of his latest album, Growin’ Up, on June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Combs added via a statement, “I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.” Prior to his tour, Combs will make a headlining performance to close out the Stagecoach festival in Indio, Calif., on May 1, and will also headline festivals including New Orleans JazzFest and BottleRock in Napa Valley, Calif. in May. He also has sold-out stadium shows set for Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High (May 21), Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (July 30) and Seattle’s Lumen Field (June 4).

Tour dates from Sept. 2 to Oct. 15, Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, as well Dec. 9 and 10 will go on sale via Ticketmaster with a presale beginning on May 4 at 10 a.m. General onsale will take place on Friday, May 6. See the full list of Combs’ Middle of Somewhere tour dates below.