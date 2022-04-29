Luke Combs Invites Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson & More to Join Middle of Somewhere Tour

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs will be on the road this fall with his headlining Middle of Somewhere Tour. The tour launches Sept. 2, with the first of two shows at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, the entertainer announced on Friday (April 29).
The tour will also make stops in Albany, N.Y.; Charleston, S.C.; Oklahoma City and more. Joining Combs are openers Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson.
In announcing the tour, Combs is cognizant of the increasing prices people are paying for everything from groceries to gas, and he is adamant about keeping his concert ticket prices affordable.
“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets,” Combs said via a statement. “So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”
Combs added via a statement, “I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”
Prior to his tour, Combs will make a headlining performance to close out the Stagecoach festival in Indio, Calif., on May 1, and will also headline festivals including New Orleans JazzFest and BottleRock in Napa Valley, Calif. in May. He also has sold-out stadium shows set for Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High (May 21), Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (July 30) and Seattle’s Lumen Field (June 4).
September 2 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater‡
September 3 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater‡
September 16 – Green Bay, Wisc. – Resch Center+
September 17 – Green Bay, Wisc. – Resch Center+
September 22 – Lake Tahoe, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+
September 23 – Lake Tahoe, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+
September 30 – Albany, N.Y. – MVP Arena+
October 1 – Albany, N.Y. – MVP Arena+
October 14 – Charleston, S.C. – North Charleston Coliseum^
October 15 – Charleston, S.C. – North Charleston Coliseum^
October 21 – Louisville, Ky. – KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)
October 22 – Louisville, Ky. – KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)
October 28 – Omaha, Neb. – CHI Health Center^
October 29 – Omaha, Neb. – CHI Health Center^
November 4 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena^
November 5 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena^
November 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre#
November 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena#
November 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena#
November 17 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre#
November 18 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell#
November 21 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#
November 22 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#
December 9 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Paycom Center%
December 10 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Paycom Center%
*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade
‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade
+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade
^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson
#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham
%with special guest Jordan Davis and more