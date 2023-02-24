Luke Combs’ New Song ‘Joe’ Addresses Those Struggling With Alcohol Addiction

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs‘ new song “Joe” speaks to themes of alcohol addiction and sobriety.

“Joe” is featured on the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, Gettin’ Old (out March 24), and was written by Combs, Erik Dylan and James Slater.

Combs posted a note on Instagram, detailing what the song means to him.

“There have been some folks in my family that have struggled with alcoholism and addiction through the years,” Combs wrote. “I’ve got buddies who live a sober lifestyle, and I’m sure y’all know someone who has struggled with these type of things, or maybe you, yourself do. This song is really important to me for that reason.”

Combs also spoke to the longstanding history of drinking songs as a bedrock of country music and its potential impact those struggling with alcohol dependency.

“Our genre has so many songs about drinking and partying, hell, I’m probably one of the worst culprits of it,” he said in his note. “There’s nothing wrong with that I don’t think, but sometimes I wonder what someone in the crowd who doesn’t drink, or struggles with addiction, is thinking or feeling when there’s thousands of people around them screaming ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ or ‘1, 2 Many.’

“I’ve always wanted a song for those people to have for themselves,” said, adding, “to have a song they can sing at the top of their lungs and feel like they’re not forgotten.”

Gettin’ Old follows Combs’ 2022 album Growin’ Up and includes songs such as his recent release “Love You Anyway” as well as a cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car.” Another fan-favorite, “5 Leaf Clover,” will debut on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.