Luke Combs Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won’t Be Performing at CMT Music Awards

Luke Combs performs the half-time show of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Luke Combs will no longer be performing at the upcoming CMT Music Awards on April 11, according to CMT. Combs had been set to tape a performance for the awards show with Kane Brown on Thursday, March 24, in Nashville, but is currently quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Explore Explore Luke Combs See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Unfortunately, Luke Combs won’t be with us tomorrow. He is quarantined with COVID. He’s bummed to miss seeing everyone!” said a CMT spokesperson via a statement. The taping will go forward with Old Dominion filling in.

Related All the Musicians Who Have Spoken Out About Having Coronavirus

Combs is nominated for two trophies at this year’s ceremony, including video of the year and male video of the year, both for his “Forever After All” clip. In 2019, Combs won the CMT Music Awards’ CMT performance of the year honor for his collaboration on “Beautiful Crazy” with Leon Bridges for CMT Crossroads. Combs has previously been nominated for CMT Music Awards for his videos for “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” and “She Got the Best of Me.”

Other performers set for the CMT Music Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and more. Ballerini is co-hosting this year’s event with Anthony Mackie.