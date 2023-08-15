Luke Combs Sets Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour For 2024, With 25 New U.S. Stadium Shows

Reigning CMA Awards entertainer of the year Luke Combs is gearing up for a double-header of a tour next year, when his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour launches in April.

The 25-show outing will visit 13 cities, with nearly every city getting two nights — Fridays and Saturdays — of shows.

The tour kicks off April 12-13 in Milwaukee, WI. Combs will also play two nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Jacksonville’s Everbank Stadium and Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium, before wrapping with two shows in Houston at NRG Stadium on Aug. 9-10.

Since his breakthrough hit “Hurricane” spent two weeks at the pinnacle of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart back in 2017, Combs has become known for his wellspring of hits, becoming one of the biggest country music sensations of his generation. But with this tour, he continues doubling down on introducing fans to other musicians he loves, from contemporary country acts, to those that lean more into the Americana and Red Dirt genres.

The Friday night lineup of shows will feature Combs’ headlining set, in addition to guests Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue, Cody Jinks and The Avett Brothers. The Saturday night opening acts will include Jordan Davis, Colby Acuff, Drew Parker and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour. 13 cities. 25 shows.



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local venue time. pic.twitter.com/GEXiuJ2A2b — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 15, 2023

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist,” Combs said in a statement. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.”

He added, “With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country,” he explained. “I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!”

The tour takes its name from Combs’ recent pair of albums, 2022’s Growin’ Up, and its 2023 companion Gettin’ Old, and will follow his current 44-show World Tour, which visits three continents and 16 countries, and continues through the fall with concerts in Europe and Australia.

Combs recently helped country music make history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, as his rendition of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car,” alongside Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” and Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” recently commanded the top three slots on the Hot 100, the first time in the chart’s history that three country songs had reached that milestone. “Fast Car” also spent five weeks atop the Country Airplay chart, and two weeks atop the Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Tickets for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour go on sale to the general public on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time here, while Combs’ fanclub members will have access to a presale beginning Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of dates below:

April 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

April 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

April 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

April 20 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

April 27 – University Park, PA @ Beaver Stadium

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium

May 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium

May 10 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 11 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium

May 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium

May 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

June 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 19 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

August 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

August 9 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

August 10 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium