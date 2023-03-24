Luke Combs’ New Album ‘Gettin’ Old’: Stream It Now

Luke Combs dove deep into songcraft on his newly-released album, Gettin’ Old, which released Friday (March 24), as the counterpart to his 2022 LP Growin’ Up. The new 18-track album features 15 Combs co-writes, as well as a cover of the 1980s Tracy Chapman classic “Fast Car.”

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now, one that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through,” Combs said via social media when announcing the record back in January.

He added, “It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Of the two songs on the project that Combs didn’t write, Eric Church is a co-writer on “My Song Will Never Die,” alongside Travis Meadows and Jonathan Singleton, while Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull co-wrote the song “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Combs currently resides at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart for a second week with “Going, Going, Gone,” from his Growin’ Up set. Combs is gearing up to embark on a world tour, which launches March 25 in Arlington, Texas. In addition to stateside shows, the trek includes stops in Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, France and Switzerland. Combs also recently announced that he and wife Nicole are expecting baby number two.

See the full tracklist for Gettin’ Old below:

“Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” (Luke Combs, Rob Snyder, Channing Wilson) “Hannah Ford Road” (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis) “Back 40 Back” (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Jeff Hyde, Driver Williams) “You Found Yours” (Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Dan Isbell, James McNair) “The Beer, The Band, and The Barstool” (Luke Combs, Rob Williford, Reid Isbell) “Still” (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, Dustin Nunley) “See Me Now” (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher, James McNair) “Joe” (Luke Combs, Erik Dylan, James Slater) “A Song Was Born” (Luke Combs, Casey Beathard, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell) “My Song Will Never Die” (Eric Church, Travis Meadows, Jonathan Singleton) “Where the Wild Things Are” (Randy Montana, Dave Turnbull) “Love You Anyway” (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell) “Take You With Me” (Luke Combs, James McNair, Rob Williford) “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman) “Tattoo on a Sunburn” (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Ben Hayslip, Dan Isbell) “5 Leaf Clover” (Luke Combs, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill) “Fox in the Henhouse” (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell, Dustin Nunley) “The Part” (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher)

Listen to the album in full below: