Watch Luke Combs Bring Teen Fan Battling Cancer Onstage: ‘Her Smile Says It All’

During a concert at Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend, Luke Combs helped bring hope and joy to a young fan battling cancer.

Addi Conely was previously diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, but that hasn’t stopped her from living life to the fullest. And on Saturday, Coneley got the chance to see one of her favorite performers, reigning CMA entertainer of the year Combs, perform in concert.

When Combs heard the story of Conely’s cancer battle, he and his team set about making sure she had an unforgettable experience. They flew Conely and her family from their home in California to Ohio for the Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium, and once they arrived, they provided a driver to transport them from the airport. Combs then surprised the teen by spending time with her backstage prior to the show.

Conely’s mother shared details of the evening via a Facebook post, saying, “He chatted with Addi and hung on her every word…He gave so much love as we listened and cried with their stories they were exchanging. This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were.”

Combs and his team also arranged for Conely and her family to watch the show in a suite outfitted with plenty of food and drinks. When the teen was asked what her favorite Combs song is, she answered, “Better Together” — which just happened to be his encore song that evening. So Combs arranged to have Conely come onstage during that song, which he sang to her as the massive audience in the stadium cheered and sang along.

“He asked everyone to turn on their flashlights and to sing along to our girl and they did just that,” Conely’s mother said. “It was so beautiful, we all watched while the tears streamed down our cheeks…Her smile says it all! Tonight was perfect.”

Combs also shared a video of his onstage moment with the teen, with the caption, “I want to introduce y’all to my new friend Addi. She has Acute Myeloid Leukemia. I heard about her story and knew I had to get her out to a show. I was honored to have her join me on stage in Columbus, OH this past Saturday and let her see what it feels like to play in front of the best fans in the world. This is a moment and video I’ll always cherish. Thank you for being such an inspiration to us all, Addi.”

See below for the video Combs shared of his onstage moment with Conely: