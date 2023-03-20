×
Luke Combs Says Baby No. 2 Is On the Way

The country superstar and his wife took to Instagram to reveal that 9-month old Tex is getting a little brother.

Nicole Hocking Luke Combs
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

An album coming Friday (March 24) isn’t the only new delivery Luke Combs is expecting.

Combs took to Instagram Monday afternoon (March 20) to announce that his wife Nicole is pregnant with their second child, following son Tex who was born in June. As a slide show runs of Combs, his wife and Tex, sporting a “Big Brother” t-shirt, “Take You With Me” plays.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club!,” Combs captions the photos. ” Baby boy #2 coming this September!!,” then adds, “I would have the audio turned on for this point if I was y’all.”

The sweet song addresses fatherhood and how quickly time passes. “I got a young’un of my own/he’s too young to understand it/When he gets a little older watching the stage where I’m standing/he’ll know it’s about him when I sing I take you with me/If it was up to me we’d do everything together/ and when they’re young like/ that days like that don’t last forever/So every chance I get, you best believe I take you with me,” Combs sings.

The 18-track Gettin’ Old hits this week and in addition to “Take You With Me,” includes Combs’ 15th No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, “Going, Going, Gone,” as well as new single, “5 Leaf Clover,” and a rare cover from Combs of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

Combs’ fellow artists were quick to offer their congratulations, including Chris Lane, who wrote, “congrats y’all! Buckle up…it’s wild,” as well as Cole Swindle and Ian Munsick, who sent best wishes.

The reigning Country Music Assn. Awards entertainer of the year starts a world tour March 25.

