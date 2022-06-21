Luke Combs Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Nicole on Father’s Day

Luke Combs celebrated Father’s Day by becoming a dad, as he and wife Nicole welcomed their son Tex Lawrence Combs into the world.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up,” Combs posted on Facebook. “I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Nicole also shared the good news on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple and their newborn child.

“It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day,” she posted. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

Combs commented on his wife’s Instagram post, saying, “You crushed it my love!”