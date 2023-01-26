Luke Combs’ Upcoming Album Cover & Title Serves as Sequel to ‘Growin‘ Up’

Luke Combs fans finally have a name and album cover for his upcoming project, out March 24. The country singer revealed the album’s title, Gettin’ Old, on social media on Thursday (Jan. 26) and the new project essentially serves as as sequel to his previous album, the June 2022-released Growin’ Up.

The two album titles, taken together, create the name of a song Combs will release on Friday (Jan. 27), titled “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.” Last year, Combs shared an acoustic snippet of the song on his social media.

While the cover for Growin’ Up featured a packed bar scene and one half of the six-time Grammy nominee’s face, Gettin’ Old features the other half of his face alongside a scene of a home in a nighttime, calm rural setting. The two album covers create a full photo of Combs’ face when placed side by side.

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Combs said via Instagram. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

The upcoming set will mark the reigning Country Music Association entertainer of the year’s fourth full-length studio album.

Meanwhile, Growin’ Up is nominated for best country album at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, which are slated to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He’s also nominated for best country duo/group performance, for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert, as well as best country song (“Doin’ This,” which he wrote with Drew Parker and Robert Williford). Growin’ Up also landed on Billboard‘s list of the best albums of 2022, as well as Billboard‘s list of the best country albums of 2022.

