Luke Bryan Recalls Meeting His ‘First Country Music Celebrity’ Vince Gill

Bryan shared the tale while the two performed during a recent charity event for the Brett Boyer Foundation.

Vince Gill and Luke Bryan
Vince Gill and Luke Bryan perform durring All For The Hall at the Bridgestone Arena on April 12, 2016 in Nashville. Rick Diamond/GI for The Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Luke Bryan joined Vince Gill for a performance on Monday (Aug. 15) during The Brett Boyer Foundation Golf Invitational, and recalled how he first met the 22-time Grammy winner.

After attendees enjoyed a day of golfing, the evening was filled with music, as Bryan and Gill led an acoustic jam session that included renditions of Gill’s “Liza Jane,” the Eagles’ “Take It Easy,” and Bryan’s “I Don’t Want This Night to End.” Also on the bill were songwriter Shane Minor (“International Harvester”), Mitch Rossell (“Ask Me How I Know”) and Neil Thrasher (“Take Me There,” “There Goes My Life”).

“Somebody said this man was sitting in that boutique in there and we walked in there and I shook his hand and he was the first country music celebrity I ever met,” Bryan said during the performance. “You know what he did? … He stood up, shook my hand and then so many years later we get to sit on a stage like this and have fun in a true musician, organic, not playing fashion, which is what music ought to be in my opinion. Bada– s–t right there — and that does not happen in hip-hop.”

Bryan is currently on his Raised Up Right tour, and will perform next on Aug. 18 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Birmingham, Ala. Bryan will take a break from the tour to headline his annual Farm Tour in September, performing at farms in six states from Sept. 15 to 24, with openers including Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

Gill recently canceled a handful of shows after his wife and fellow artist Amy Grant was hospitalized after a bicycle accident in Nashville. His next tour date, according to his official site, is slated for Aug. 18 in Michigan.

