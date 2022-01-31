Luke Bryan Announces Raised Up Right Tour Dates for 2022

Luke Bryan will hit the road this summer for his 30+ city Raised Up Right Tour, which launches June 9 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, W. Va. Following a brief break, the tour picks up July 7 in Virginia Beach, Va., and wraps Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Explore Explore Luke Bryan See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Bryan, the reigning Academy of Country Music entertainer of the year. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock will open various shows on the tour. Green was named the Academy of Country Music’s new male artist of the year in 2019 and has earned a top 5 Billboard Country Airplay hit with “There Was This Girl.” Tenpenny earned a No. 2 Billboard Country Airplay chart hit with “Drunk Me” in 2018.

On Jan. 19-22, Bryan held his annual Crash My Playa festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, where he welcomed artists including Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, and more. Beginning Feb. 11, Bryan will launch his first Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas, with nine shows currently scheduled. He will also perform as part of this year’s RODEOHOUSTON at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on March 7.

Tickets for the Live Nation-promoted Raised Up Right Tour will go on sale Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of Raised Up Right tour dates, visit lukebryan.com.