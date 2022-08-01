Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to Co-Host 2022 CMA Awards

Two-time CMA Awards entertainer of the year winner Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning will host the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. This will mark Bryan’s second year hosting the show, after first hosting the CMA Awards in 2021; it will be former Colts/Broncos superstar Manning’s first time serving as CMA Awards host.

Manning, who has made four Super Bowl appearances and won two Super Bowls during his 18-season career, is no stranger to the CMA Awards. In 2016, Manning was part of a comedic skit with then-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, and also presented the CMA’s pinnacle award to Kenny Chesney.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege,” Bryan said via a statement. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning added. “I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

In addition to being a two-time CMA Awards host, Bryan is also a two-time CMA Awards winner, earning the coveted entertainer of the year honor in 2014 and 2015 (he has been nominated in the CMA Awards’ top category six consecutive times, from 2013-2018).

Bryan previously co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards for five consecutive years, from 2013-2017. The first three years, his co-host was Blake Shelton, with Dierks Bentley co-hosting in 2016-2017.

Bryan and Manning follow in a long tradition of CMA Awards hosting duos, starting with the first CMA Awards in 1967, which featured hosts Bobbie Gentry and Sonny James. Dale Evans and Roy Rogers hosted the 1968 and 1969 CMA Awards. Among the hosting duos have guided a CMA Awards ceremony are Glen Campbell and Charley Pride (1975), Johnny Cash and Roy Clark (1976), Mac Davis and Barbara Mandrell (1980-1982), Anne Murray and Willie Nelson (1983), Reba McEntire and Randy Travis (1990), McEntire and Vince Gill (1992), and Brooks & Dunn (2004-2006). The longest-running hosting duo was Paisley and Underwood, who co-hosted the CMA Awards for 11 years, from 2008-2019.

With Manning co-hosting, this marks the first time a sports star has co-hosted the CMA Awards, though other country awards shows have turned to football stars or former football stars as co-hosts.“Dandy” Don Meredith, former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, co-hosted the 1981 ACM Awards with Larry Gatlin and Tammy Wynette. J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, co-hosted the 2016 CMT Music Awards with Erin Andrews. Terry Bradshaw, former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, co-hosted the 2001 CMT Music Awards with Lee Ann Womack.

“Country music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year,” Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, said via a statement. “During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in country music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

“Just when we thought we couldn’t top Luke’s explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year’s CMA Awards, we’re bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music’s Biggest Night,” added Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television executive vp, unscripted and alternative entertainment. “Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship is the perfect anchor for this year’s star-studded show.”

Robert Deaton will serve as executive producer for this year’s CMA Awards, while Alan Carter will serve as director and Jon Macks as head writer. The final crop of nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards will be revealed in coming weeks.