Luke Bryan Jokes That Katy Perry Is ‘Jealous’ of Orlando Bloom’s ‘Little Man Crush ‘on Him

Luke Bryan joined the Good Morning America crew via video chat on Monday morning (Feb. 7) to discuss his upcoming nine-show Las Vegas residency, kicks off this Friday (Feb. 11) at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

As this is his first residency in Sin City, the country star joked that his fellow American Idol judge didn’t give him much advice. “Katy doesn’t help me at all — anything Katy does, she spins stuff to create more anxiety,” he said. “She’s like, ‘Wow, big stage — be ready. Wow, get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas.'”

After sweetly adding that the two have a “fun friendship,” Bryan admitted that he also has a budding bromance with the “Roar” singer’s fiancé. “You know, she’s really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando [Bloom] might have a little man crush on me,” he said with a laugh. “Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him, so me and Orlando, our love is strong.”

On the topic of spending his next few weeks in Vegas, Bryan said that the lively nature of the city is what excites him the most. “You know, the thing about Las Vegas is everybody is here to have a good time,” he shared. “So, when you’re able to put on a show and the vibe is already really energetic and kind of a party, it just adds to the whole overall feel of the show. I’ve never done an extended residency in Las Vegas, so it’s just going to be amazing that I can literally ease out of my hotel room, ride the elevator down and clock in to work. I’m just excited to see the show to come together.”

Buy tickets to Bryan’s Vegas residency via Ticketmaster here.