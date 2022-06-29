Luke Bryan Says He’s ‘Got Probably Half of’ His New Album Done

Luke Bryan will release new song “Country On” on Friday (July 1), and the entertainer says the track is the first from a new project he is working on.

“I’ve got probably half of the project done,” Bryan told SiriusXM’s The Highway during a recent interview. “I’m going to spend a couple of more months, hopefully as ‘Country On’ is rising up the charts, will spend a couple more months writing a lot of music. We’re working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs. We’ve got several songs right now that we feel like can be singles.”

Bryan feels that his new tune “brings a lot of unity.” “Country On” gives a nod to an array of professions, including farmers, cowboys, truckers, bartenders, and soldiers.

“It feels like an anthem,” he explained. “The title, ‘Country On,’ when you think about it on a T-shirt and everybody’s saying, ‘Country On.’ When you’re having a bad day, you know you can drink a beer and country on, it feels pretty good. I love what the song says. I love that it uplifts the hardworking American people out there. It brings a lot of unity, this song brings a lot of unity in. It’s got feel-good vibes all around it.”

Bryan added that even though the music industry’s streaming economy has changed the business, he keeps his focus on the music.

“The way music is released these days is so different, so the main thing I focus on is putting out the best music I can and having fun, and the rest will take care of itself,” Bryan said.

Bryan is gearing up to head back out on the road on his Raised Up Right Tour, with openers Riley Green, DJ Rock and Mitchell Tenpenny.