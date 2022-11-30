Luke Bryan & His Son Gave Katy Perry a Proper ‘Country Education’ During Hilarious FaceTime Call

For Santa Barbara, Calif., native Katy Perry, Luke Bryan‘s country twang takes some getting used to.

During his recent appearance on Audacy’s Rob and Holly show, the “Knockin’ Boots” singer shared a funny story in which he was FaceTiming his 14-year-old son, Thomas, while on set at American Idol, where he and Perry appear as judges. “So Katy’s listening to me talk to my 14-year-old, and he goes, ‘Dad, do we have any doe pee around here?’ which is doe urine,” Bryan recalls. “But, watching Katy Perry try to figure out what the hell me and my son were talking about, she was like, ‘Did your son just ask you do you have any dope around the house?’ I said, ‘Katy, he’s asking for doe pee,’ and she goes, ‘Like urine from an animal?’ I was like, ‘Yes, what’s we use to bring the big bucks in.’”

He added with a laugh, “I feel sorry for her and Lionel [Richie] and the country education that they have to get from me.”

Earlier this year, Bryan discussed his friendship with Perry on Good Morning America, revealing that the two have a “fun friendship.” The country superstar also admitted that he also has a budding bromance with the “Roar” singer’s fiancé. “You know, she’s really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando [Bloom] might have a little man crush on me,” he said with a laugh. “Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him, so me and Orlando, our love is strong.”