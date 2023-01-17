Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt Set For 2023 iHeartCountry Festival

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One will welcome Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King and more on Saturday, May 13, when it is held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The event will again be hosted by iHeartCountry personality Bobby Bones.

Also on the bill are Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny and special guest Bailey Zimmerman.

“We are so excited to celebrate the tenth year of the iHeartCountry Festival with country music fans in the live music capital,” said Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry. “With this lineup fans are sure to experience a night of unforgettable performances and we are thrilled to be returning to Moody Center in Austin.”

Fans across the country will also be able to hear the performances, as iHeartMedia country radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets, as well as on iheartradio.com on May 13 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. ET at ticketmaster.com. Capital One cardholders will get access to pre-sale tickets 48 hours before the tickets go on sale to the general public, with cardholders’ access beginning Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. ET and running through Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

Brown’s collaboration with his wife Katelyn, “Thank God,” currently sits at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, while Hunt’s “Water Under the Bridge” is at No. 23. King is gearing up for the release of her first official country album, Come Get Your Wife, out Jan. 27. Meanwhile, Davis is enjoying the reigning No. 1 song on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, with “What My World Spins Around.”

See the full lineup for the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival below.