Luke Bryan to Host ABC News Special ‘On The Road to the CMA Awards’ (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan is set for double the hosting duties this year. Not only is Bryan co-hosting the upcoming CMA Awards alongside NFL legend Peyton Manning on Nov. 9, but the two-time CMA entertainer of the year winner is also set to host the ABC News special On the Road to the CMA Awards, giving music fans a behind-the-scenes look leading up to the vaunted awards ceremony.

The special, which airs Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC (and the following day on Hulu), will offer viewers an all-access glimpse into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and The Judds musical partner, Naomi Judd, who died in April at age 76. Wynonna will be joined by friends including Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

The special will also feature reigning CMA female vocalist of the year Carly Pearce in London, as well as this year’s most-nominated artist, Lainey Wilson (with six nominations) in New York City. Additionally, the special will feature Russell Dickerson while he’s touring in Belfast with his wife and two-year-old child. Viewers will also get an inside look at Kane Brown‘s journey as his headlining, global Drunk or Dreaming Tour visits Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

Judd has been traversing the U.S. on The Judds: The Final Tour, which recently visited Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and has been extended into 2023. Pearce has five nominations heading into this year’s CMA Awards, as she aims to win a second female vocalist of the year honor, while “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” her collaboration with Ashley McBryde, has earned Pearce her first nomination in the single of the year category, and her second nominations in the music video, musical event, and song of the year categories.

Dickerson is gearing up for the release of his third album on Nov. 4, while Brown recently released his third studio album Different Man, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and includes his latest chart-topper “Like I Love Country Music.”

See the trailer for On the Road to the CMA Awards below: