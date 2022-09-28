Luke Bryan Extends Las Vegas Residency With 2023 Dates

As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas…and it seems that Luke Bryan has no plans to shelve his current residency at Resorts World Theatre anytime soon. The two-time CMA entertainer of the year winner has extended his Luke Bryan: Vegas residency into 2023, he announced on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Explore Explore Luke Bryan See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Bryan revealed that he’s added 12 shows, running from Feb. 1 through April 1, 2023. The residency launched in February of this year. “We’re having so much fun in Vegas, we’re staying! New 2023 dates just announced!” Bryan said via an Instagram post.

Bryan’s career-spanning set list for his residency shows has included “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Don’t Want This Night to End,” “One Margarita,” “Drink a Beer,” and more. Bryan’s current single, “Country On,” sits at No. 11 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

“I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way,” Bryan also said via a statement. “Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

Tickets for the new batch of residency concerts goes on sale Friday, Sept. 30. Bryan’s show is directed by Brian Burke, who has worked on Vegas residencies for Pitbull, Celine Dion and Keith Urban. The show’s production is courtesy of Brian Burke Creative as well as Tom Sutherland of DX7 Design.

See the full list of new show dates and Bryan’s announcement below.

Luke Byran Las Vegas Residency — New Dates:

February 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31

April 2023: 1