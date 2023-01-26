Luke Bryan Explains & Apologizes for His ‘Absurd’ Introduction of Dustin Lynch at Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan and Dustin Lynch are “all good,” they both say, after Bryan received criticism from fans for his sarcastic introduction of the “Party Mode” singer during a performance at Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa festival in Mexico.

Bryan noted that “obviously, some people” were offended by his introduction, which included jokes about Lynch taking STD tests and partaking in drugs and alcohol.

“No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman,” the “One Margarita” singer had said during the introduction prior to Lynch taking the stage. Videos of the “Country On” crooner’s intro began proliferating TikTok, leading him to make a public apology.

In an Instagram Stories video posted on Wednesday (Jan. 25), Bryan said, “I saw where people are starting to chat about my introduction of Dustin Lynch. Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet. No one respects him more than I do, and that night at Playa, Sunday night, last night, I get everybody out, and my introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words that I used were so absurd, I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm. Obviously, some people didn’t.”

He added, “I’ve spoke to Dustin, I love him, he and I are all good, and I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humor and sarcasm. It’s been going on like that down there for years. We’ll see y’all next year.”

He also encouraged fans to get Lynch’s new single, “Stars Like Confetti.”

Meanwhile, Lynch shared Bryan’s video on his own Instagram Stories, and commented, “Thx for the call, love ya bro,” adding a heart emoji. “All good. We had a lot of fun down there again with the pirates.”

The Crash My Playa festival was held Jan. 19-22, with a performance lineup that also featured Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce.