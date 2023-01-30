Luke Bryan Is Hitting the Road With Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke & More for Country on Tour

Luke Bryan will bring his signature party vibe to summer when his Country On Tour visits 36 cities this year, starting June 15 in Syracuse, NY.

The five-time entertainer of the year winner will also present his fans with music from several red-hot newcomers, highlighting the music of Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

Since launching his inaugural major headlining trek in 2013 with his Dirt Road Diaries Tour, Bryan has played to more than 13 million fans, while simultaneously continuing to amass hit songs (he has earned 26 No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits to date). He’s used his massive platform to offer numerous newcomers a prime performance slot on his tour, providing a sought-after stage for rising artists who have now also become household names in country music, including Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town and Cole Swindell.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said via a press release. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Additionally, Bryan has diversified his concert offerings to include his annual Spring Break and Farm Tours, and just celebrated his eighth Crash My Playa festival in Mexico. He’s also spearheading his ongoing headlining show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the tour dates go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time at lukebryan.com. See the full schedule for his Country On Tour below: