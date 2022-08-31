Jessica Chastain, Margo Price & More Stars Mourn the Death of Luke Bell: ‘A Sad Night for Country Music’

More than a week after he was reported missing in Arizona, country singer Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson on Monday (August 29). He was 32 years old.

While a cause of death has not been given at press time, the Tucson Police Department confirmed to Billboard that “the investigation is on-going at the moment,” with no further details disclosed.

The late singer’s close friend and fellow country singer Matt Kinman, who said he was with Bell recently and had been taking care of him for six years as he navigated a severe battle with bipolar disorder, reportedly told Saving Country Music — which first reported the news — that Bell went missing on August 20.

Bell released his debut full-length album on Bandcamp, Don’t Mind If I Do, in 2014 and later signed to the Thirty Tigers label. Best known for his traditionalist honky tonk country songs “Where Ya Been?” and “The Bullfighter” from his 2016 self-titled Thirty Tigers debut, Bell’s most recent release was a 2021 cover of John Lennon’s 1971 ballad “Jealous Guy.”

Following the news of his untimely death, a number of stars took to social media to mourn the loss of an undeniable talent and friend. See thoughts from Jessica Chastain, Margo Price and more below.

This is so very sad. I wish we spoke more about mental illness. It needs the same support of any other disease. Please have a listen to #LukeBell today and honor this country soul who lost his battle. I hope he’s finally found the peace he sought.https://t.co/BnvFmhhKGv — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 31, 2022

goddamn, rest east to our dear friend, Luke Bell 💔 https://t.co/oeUMmRpipg — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 30, 2022

Man…Luke Bell…what the fuck. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to. Truly a sad night for country music. — ʎǝlpǝH ɐnɥsoſ (@JoshuaHedley) August 30, 2022