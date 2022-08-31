×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jessica Chastain, Margo Price & More Stars Mourn the Death of Luke Bell: ‘A Sad Night for Country Music’

Following the news of Bell's untimely death, a number of stars took to social media to mourn the loss of an undeniable talent and friend.

Luke Bell
Luke Bell performs at Tree Town Music Festival - Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. Rick Diamond/GI for Tree Town Music Festival

More than a week after he was reported missing in Arizona, country singer Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson on Monday (August 29). He was 32 years old.

While a cause of death has not been given at press time, the Tucson Police Department confirmed to Billboard that “the investigation is on-going at the moment,” with no further details disclosed.

Explore

Explore

Luke Bell

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The late singer’s close friend and fellow country singer Matt Kinman, who said he was with Bell recently and had been taking care of him for six years as he navigated a severe battle with bipolar disorder, reportedly told Saving Country Music — which first reported the news — that Bell went missing on August 20.

Related

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott Reminisces on Writing in 'Storyteller Form' for Destiny's Child's 'Confessions'

Bell released his debut full-length album on Bandcamp, Don’t Mind If I Do, in 2014 and later signed to the Thirty Tigers label. Best known for his traditionalist honky tonk country songs “Where Ya Been?” and “The Bullfighter” from his 2016 self-titled Thirty Tigers debut, Bell’s most recent release was a 2021 cover of John Lennon’s 1971 ballad “Jealous Guy.”

Following the news of his untimely death, a number of stars took to social media to mourn the loss of an undeniable talent and friend. See thoughts from Jessica Chastain, Margo Price and more below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad