Which Loretta Lynn Song Is Your All-Time Favorite?

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), country music lost one of its trailblazers and most revered poets, Loretta Lynn. During her career, Lynn not only earned 16 Hot Country Songs No. 1 hits with her largely self-written music, but her songs — as straightforward as Lynn was herself — shared stories from her life, both the highlights and the low moments.

Explore Explore Loretta Lynn See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to songs such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which highlighted her childhood in Kentucky, Lynn also used music to broach difficult topics including infidelity, alcohol use and reproductive rights, from the perspective of a strong-minded, assertive woman.

From “Fist City” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough” to her collaborations such as “Lead Me On” and “Feelins,” to “Miss Being Mrs.” and “Portland, Oregon” with Jack White, Lynn’s songs pushed boundaries and boldly conveyed her own triumphs and struggles.

We want to know which Loretta Lynn song is your favorite. Vote in the poll below.