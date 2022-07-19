Little Big Town to Release 10th Studio Album, ‘Mr. Sun’: Here’s When It Arrives

Little Big Town revealed on Tuesday (July 19) that it will release its 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, the follow-up to the group’s 2020 project Nightfall. The new LP is set to arrive on Sept. 16.

In addition to previously-released tracks “Hell Yeah” and their current single “All Summer,” Little Big Town will release a new song from the album, “Rich Man,” a solo write by group member Jimi Westbrook, on Friday (July 22).

The new album was forged after the group’s Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet and Kimberly Schlapman found themselves away from touring and apart for the first time in their two-decade career due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall,” LBT’s Fairchild said via a press release. “Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”

“This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album,” added Sweet. “Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”

At least one member of the group had a hand in writing 13 of the album’s 16 songs, alongside fellow songwriters including Sarah Buxton, Savana Santos, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Ray, Nicolette Hayford, Sara Haze, Luke Dick, Steven Lee Olsen and more.

Little Big Town recently wrapped its trek on The Bandwagon Tour alongside Miranda Lambert, and joined the Eagles on their European stadium tour this summer. In coming months, Little Big Town will join Wynonna Judd on the road for select dates of The Judds: The Final Tour.

See the group’s album announcement and the full tracklist for Mr. Sun below.