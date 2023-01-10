×
Leslie Jordan to Be Honored by Maren Morris, Eddie Vedder, Brothers Osborne & More at Tribute Show

The event will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via GI

Several country music artists will honor the late comedian-musician Leslie Jordan on Feb. 19, when Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan is held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

An assembly of Jordan’s friends and collaborators will celebrate his life and career, with performances from Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard, in addition to special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, and Leanne Morgan.

Additionally, the house band will feature musicians who all performed on Jordan’s 2021 debut album, Company’s Comin’. On the album, Vedder collaborated with Jordan on “The One Who Hideth Me,” while TJ Osborne appeared on “In the Sweet By and By.” McBryde was also featured on the album, performing “Working on a Building” alongside Jordan and Charlie Worsham.

As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, an organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. CT, with pre-sale tickets going on sale Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. CT.

Jordan died Oct. 24, 2022, at age 67, following a car accident in Hollywood, Calif. He was known for his work on shows including Call Me Kat, Will & Grace, The Cool Kids, and The Book of Queer.

