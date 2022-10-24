×
×
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Her ‘Special Bond’ With Leslie Jordan

Parton was among the artists featured on Jordan's 2021 album of classic gospel hymns.

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Nov. 21, 2019. Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via GI

Dolly Parton is among the many famous friends and fans paying tribute to late actor/comedian Leslie Jordan, her fellow Tennessee native.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, Parton said, “Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed,’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Jordan died Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67, following a car accident in Los Angeles.

Jordan was known for his work in the television series Will & Grace, as well as Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, the Fox sitcom The Cool Kids, and the Discovery+ series The Book of Queer. He had recently concluded work on the Tracy Pellegrino project Strangers in a Strange Land. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan also regularly posted hilarious and heartwarming videos, drawing in millions of social media followers.

Last year, Jordan added to his creative endeavors when he released the album Company’s Comin’, a collection of traditional hymns. The project featured Parton, Brandi Carlile, Katie Pruitt, TJ Osborne, Morgane & Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Eddie Vedder and more. Company’s Comin’ peaked at No. 13 on Billboard‘s Top Christian Albums chart in 2021.

Clad in a blue and white fringed suit jacket, Jordan also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021, where he performed the gospel classic “Workin’ on a Building” with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill and recent ACM Awards acoustic guitar player of the year winner Charlie Worsham.

