LeAnn Rimes Welcomes Mickey Guyton, Ashley McBryde & More for ‘CMT Crossroads’

LeAnn Rimes will lead an all-female lineup of friends and fellow artists for an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads, slated to air Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. CT on CMT.

Joining Rimes on the powerhouse lineup for CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends are Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, reigning CMA Awards female vocalist of the year Carly Pearce, and Mickey Guyton, who is nominated for three Grammy Awards heading into this year’s ceremony.

The 90-minute special will not only celebrate Rimes’ 25th career anniversary and spotlight several of her hits, but will preview new music from her upcoming album God’s Work.

“It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of CMT Crossroads. And to share the stage with women who are each so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry … it was humbling and special,” Rimes said via a statement. “This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present and future with this memorable show.”

“What better way to celebrate LeAnn’s music and legacy than to bring together those who credit LeAnn for inspiring their own careers,” said Margaret Comeaux, vp, production, CMT. “The reciprocal admiration amongst these women is more than evident throughout filming, and makes for a truly magical connection on stage in this special extended episode of CMT Crossroads.”

In 1996, at just 13, Rimes released her breakthrough hit “Blue,” which reached the top 10 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. From there, she released a string of country and pop hits, including “One Way Ticket,” “Commitment,” “I Need You,” the Diane Warren-penned “How Do I Live” (which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart) and the dance hit “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” from the movie Coyote Ugly. In 2005, her album This Woman notched three top 10 country hits, including “Nothin’ ‘Bout Love Makes Sense,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Probably Wouldn’t Be This Way.”

Rimes premiered her music video for “Blue” on CMT, and has earned CMT Music Awards honors for her work, including in 2008 for her collaboration “Til We Ain’t Strangers Anymore” with Bon Jovi. Rimes previously appeared on CMT Crossroads with British performer Joss Stone.

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends will premiere during CMT Music Awards week, which will feature all-new programming culminating with the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut, which will feature 30 extra minutes of bonus content and performances on Friday, April 15.

CMT Crossroads debuted in January 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams. Over the past two decades, the show has highlighted musical partnerships including Kid Rock and Hank Williams, Jr.; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood, and more.