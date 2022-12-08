LeAnn Rimes Scraps Shows Due to ‘Bleed’ on Vocal Cord

LeAnn Rimes’ has an unwelcome early Christmas surprise — a bleed on her vocal cord which has caused her to delay several concerts.

In a social post, the country star explains how, during her recovery from flu, doctors found another ailment.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” reads a handwritten letter posted to Instagram.

“While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!”

Explore Explore LeAnn Rimes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The message continues, “I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon.”

Rimes’ show Friday (Dec. 9) at the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort is rescheduled for Sept. 29, 2023, and her concert at the The Ryman Auditorium on Saturday will now take place April 8, 2023.

The 40-year-old singer and songwriter’s Joy: The Holiday Show trek is scheduled to continue Dec. 16 at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, OR.

Rimes has been in the public eye since her early teens.

In February 1997, at age 14, Rimes won two Grammys – best new artist and best female country vocal performance for “Blue.” She is, to this day, the youngest individual Grammy winner in a lead role. Ten months later, she was named artist of the year at the Billboard Music Awards. She has won 12 BBMA Awards in total.

Also, Rimes has won two Country Music Association Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, one Dove Award and two World Music Awards, and more.

She has tallied two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 in 1997 – Unchained Melody: The Early Years and You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs, and five leaders on Top Country Albums – those two LPs plus Blue (1996), LeAnn Rimes (1999) and I Need You (2001).

In October of this year, Rimes received the ASCAP Golden Note Award in a special ASCAP Experience, soon after the release of her latest studio album God’s Work.