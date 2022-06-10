Lainey Wilson Lands Musical Role on ‘Yellowstone’

Since earning her first No. 1 Country Airplay hit last year with “Things a Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson has steadily been adding to her career accolades.

Wilson is set to join the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone, which will premiere its fifth season Nov. 13 on Paramount Network, according to Deadline. Wilson will portray a musician named Abby. Also joining the cast is American Horror Story‘s Kai Caster, who will portray a cowboy named Rowdy. Dawn Olivieri, who previously acted in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, will portray newcomer Sarah Atwood.

Wilson has previously had her music featured on Yellowstone, so the new role represents another step forward for the multi-talented entertainer. Wilson recently released her follow-up solo single to “Things a Man Oughta Know,” with “Heart Like a Truck,” and the video for the track features Wilson acting and performing. “Heart Like a Truck” was written by Wilson with Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson.

Earlier this year, Wilson earned her second No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit with the Cole Swindell collaboration “Never Say Never,” which spent two weeks at the chart’s pinnacle. “Things a Man Oughta Know” was named song of the year at the recent Academy of Country Music Awards, while Wilson was named new female artist of the year.

Wilson is out on the Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters and will perform select shows with Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen on tour as well. On Friday evening (June 10), Wilson continues a series of shows at CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, with a performance at Nissan Stadium.