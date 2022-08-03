Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad ‘Still Has a Long Way to Go’ With His Health Issues

“Heart Like a Truck” singer-songwriter and Yellowstone actor Lainey Wilson was forced to cancel a few shows at the last minute last weekend, and later shared that her father is experiencing severe health issues.

On Tuesday evening (Aug. 2), Wilson posted a video on Instagram updating fans on her father’s health condition. He is currently in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Houston.

“Hi y’all. I just want to jump on here and check in on everything that’s happened this past week,” Wilson said in the video. “As a lot of y’all probably already know, my daddy has not been doing well. Along with trying to just deal with this terrible situation, I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles. Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family.”

Wilson continued, “The support and outreach has been unreal and overwhelming and it does not go unnoticed. I just wanted to say how much it means and let you know it truly is working miracles. He still has a long way to go, so please keep the prayers coming if you can because I know that it is truly making all the difference in the world … if anybody has a ‘Heart Like a Truck,’ it’s him.”

She also noted that she will be heading back out on the road to continue with previously scheduled tour dates. “As much as I want to spend time – every minute of every hour – by my daddy’s side and my family’s side, I know that he takes pride in hard work. So that’s what I’m gonna do,” she Wilson shared. “So I’ll be back out on the road this weekend singing every note for him and make him proud.”

According to Wilson’s official website, she has shows on Thursday (Aug. 4) in YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., as well as shows on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and Saturday (Aug. 6) at Red Rock in Las Vegas.

Wilson’s update about her dad, whom she has called the “toughest man I know” — brought several words of encouragement from the country music community, including well wishes from Caylee Hammack, Hailey Whitters, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey’s “Never Say Never” collaborator Cole Swindell, The War and Treaty, Jelly Roll, Travis Denning, Muscadine Bloodline and more.

