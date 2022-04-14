Lady A Puts Fans in Driver’s Seat on Upcoming ‘Request Line’ Tour

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Country trio Lady A is letting the fans choose the setlist on their upcoming Request Line Tour.

The 21-show outing, which launches August 13 with two shows at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium, will create a unique nightly experience for fans, who can directly request songs from the group in real time. The tour will wrap on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis, Indiana and Lady A member Dave Barnes says the idea came from the trio’s 2019 Las Vegas residency at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.

“We’ve been touring for over 15 years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Haywood said in a statement. “During our Vegas residency our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

During the Request Line Tour, fans can call (615) 882-1975 and ask for their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show’s set list. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22.

Opening shows on the tour is Dave Barnes, a co-writer on Lady A songs including “Like a Lady,” “Be Patient With My Love” and “On a Night Like This.” In 2011, Blake Shelton earned a Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit with Barnes’ “God Gave Me You,” with Barnes earning a CMA Award nomination for song of the year and a Grammy nomination for best country song.

Lady A’s latest single, “What a Song Can Do,” is the title track from their most recent album. The song sits at No. 47 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

See below for a full list of Request Line Tour dates:

August 13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

August 20 — Memphis, TN @ venue TBA

August 25 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Gaillard Center

August 26 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

August 27 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sept. 16 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

Sept. 17 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Sept. 22 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 23 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s PAC

Sept. 24 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 30 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

Oct. 5 — Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Oct. 6 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 19 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 20 — Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Oct. 27 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 28 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

Oct. 29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre